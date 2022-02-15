Meryl Streep comes to Mexico to play her taco; chefs “discover” it

The actress meryl streepa three-time Oscar winner, is visiting Mexico and was attended by the Altozano Estate, belonging to the chef Javier Plasenciawhich is located in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California.

“The stars shone at Finca Altozano, what a nice surprise”was the message that chef Javier Plascencia wrote on his social networks and to which he attached a photograph of Meryl Streep, who poses with a member of the staff.

The announcement for the visit of Meryl Streep caused a furor in the social networks of Finca Altozano, where they recognized the veteran actress and the food served in said grill.

Finca Altozano, located on the Tecate-Ensenada highway, seeks to serve dishes made with products from the nearest orchards, ranches, and seas, according to its official site. In the place wines, beer, cocktails are served, while some of its dishes are the tuna tartar toast and the Altozano baked lasagna.

Chef Javier Plascencia opened this grill in 2017a project that he undertook since 2012 and that has become one of the best gastronomic destinations in Gourmet Awards; According to the chef’s official website, artifacts known as “Chinese boxes” are used in the place, which help to cook the meat.

While Meryl Streep is one of the actresses with the greatest career and recognition in Hollywood, winning the Oscar for Best Actress for ‘Sophie’s Choice’ and ‘The Iron Lady’as well as best supporting actress forr’ Kramer vs. Kramer’.

In the year 2021, Meryl Streep participated in the tape ‘Don’t Look Up’where he shared casting with stars like Leonardo Dicaprio or Scarlett Johansson; It is unknown if he is visiting Mexico for work or pleasure.