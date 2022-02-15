Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up”, one of the Oscar candidates

“Don’t Look Up” (Don’t Look Up in Spanish) is Netflix’s new bet, which is on the list of nominees for the Oscars in the Best Picture category. On the theme and how it was recorded, Angélica Bulnes spoke with two of the stars of the film: Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

The film combines the genres of science fiction, comedy and drama, to portray the media tour that two astronomers -Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence- make to warn humanity of a deadly comet that is on a collision course with Earth, and that by the way, one of the first affected countries would be Chile.

However, the answer they get from the world is a “So?”. Among those who show indifference to the imminent risk is the president of the United States -Meryl Streep-, a narcissistic woman who cares more about her own image than governing the country, and who showed no interest in what scientists they warn you. Same act that the media opted for.

Thus, the film directed by Adam McKay seeks to capture through a dramatization the problems that affect the real world and which we face in the present.

