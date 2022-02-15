Meet Leonardo DiCaprio’s Huge and Amazing Mansion on Wheels

In Hollywood, as a general rule, the more important the star, the more extravagant his demands. Actors can spend up to 18 hours a day on a set and, when there is no accommodation nearby, they rest from filming in their motorhomes, trailers or motorhomes, this is the case of Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor is an example of it, Leonardo Dicaprio who balances the long hours of filming resting in a luxurious 16-meter-long rolling mansion, which has four removable exits. The machine has a value of 1.5 million dollars.

The “Mansion trailer” is equipped with a custom kitchen, two fireplaces, an en-suite bedroom and a shower that costs more than $40,000. In addition, the entire floor has heating and marble finishes.

In terms of facilities, Mansion from Leonardo Dicaprio It includes a large living room with three armchairs, in front of them is a fireplace and one of the televisions that the mobile home has. Everything is illuminated by natural light that enters through the windows located along the length of the vehicle.

the kitchen of the Mansion It is equipped with a refrigerator, oven, a bar counter, extensive wooden furniture and a dining room. The separation of both environments stands out for a ceiling with lights and a large mirror

Then you are in the Mansion from Leonardo Dicaprioa large master bedroom, similar to a five-star hotel room, which has a double bed and a television.

in the suite of Mansion rolling is the bathroom, which stands out for a large shower made of artisan ceramics that cost approximately $40,000 dollars. According to David Rovsek, it took two weeks to assemble the shower due to the great precision required by the unique design chosen by Leonardo Dicaprio.