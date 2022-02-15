“many assholes think they wanted me for a drug addict”

Mark Anthony Barrera is one of the authorized voices within Mexican boxing, since within his career he was proclaimed as World Champion in three different divisions; WBO Super Bantamweight, Featherweight WBC Y super featherweight for him WBC and the IBF. Now, “The Barrett” referred about the why people do not have Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez as an idol and yes to Julio Cesar Chavez.

The former boxer criticized that Chávez is idolized despite the fact that he was a drug addict; something that did not go down well with the so-called “Caesar of Boxing”

“A lot of assholes think that people love me or idolize me for being a drug addict but they are assholes, they love me for the fights because of the emotion it generated. But thank God we won the battles. Besides, he’s handsome and nice,” he replied. Julio Cesar Chavez.

A lot of assholes think that people love or idolize me for being a drug addict but they are assholes, they love me for the fights because of the emotion it generated. But thank God we won the battles… Besides handsome and nice #Utaaaa – Julio Cesar Chavez (@Jcchavez115) February 15, 2022

WHAT DID HE SAY MARCO ANTONIO BARRERA?

“We must be backwards. Applaud ´Canelo´ that he is a 100% athlete, he is a fighter who spends I don’t know how many months to prepare. He does a lot of social work, he is aware of many things. Why don’t we see him as an idol? Why do we put it as a reference as the most evil thing?” Barrier in an interview for youtuber Roberto Martínez.

Also, the former Mexican boxer not only compared the races of “El Canelo” Álvarez and “The Great Mexican Champion”but also mentioned the controversies in which Julio Cesar Chavez was involved.

“It is the opposite of what people celebrate. That we see him as an idol because he was a drug addictbecause we see him as an idol because he hit peoplethat we see him as an idol because he would go up drunk to fight”.

Finally, Mark Anthony Barrera made it clear that despite all the scandals in which he was involved “The Caesar of Boxing” their victories have to be recognized.

“For the messy life he led, to be immersed in drugs. What’s more, we worked together and he still took everything away and said, ‘mother, I want to get high, fuck your mother.’ He led such a messy life and he sees what He did. I had to work with him for 12 years and if I felt an aura, this guy is blessed”ended.