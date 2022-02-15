Madonna wants to repeat her famous kiss with Britney Spears on a joint tour | LOS40 Classic

Almost 20 years have passed and now it may not seem so out of place, but the kiss that madonna starred with Britney Spears Y Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003 revolutionized half the world at that time. It was at a show in which the queen of pop celebrated 20 years of musical career, and in the midst of all the looks on her, he did not cut himself and kissed those who were then considered his pupils in pop. It was taken as a gesture of respect with which Madonna wanted to hand over the baton to the new generation of artists.

The years have passed, and much has been said about that moment installed in the memory of pop fans. Christina Aguilera reflected a few months agowith the perspective that the passage of time gives him, and he seemed to understand better now the stir that the musical number caused. “Honestly, at the time it didn’t seem shocking at all. I didn’t think about everything that could come after”said the artist.

Now it has been Madonna who has referred to the famous kiss, and has confessed that she would not mind repeating it again. she has secured in an Instagram livein which he talked about the possibility of going on a world tour. “In stadiums! Britney and me, how does it sound?”, said the artist. In the event that Britney Spears agreed, “That would be great, we could recreate the kiss“, he continued.

Despite the new legal situation of the singer of ToxicAccording to the latest information, she would not be interested in returning to the stage, at least in the short term. His entourage has already declared that it was not a “top priority” on his agenda.

Madonna has always stood out for being one of the artists who have raised her voice the loudest to defend Britney, and on many occasions she asked for the end of the guardianship that her father was exercising over her. “Bring this woman back to life… This is a violation of human rights!”he said last summer on his social networks.

After that kiss, which was the most talked about of the time, the artists released a collaboration titled Me Against The Music. Her blonde ambition agreed to do a duet with whom she had been her unconditional follower since she was a child. The song became the first and only duet of the two pop divas, and the origin of a long friendship. On January 10, 2004, it reached number 1 on LOS40.