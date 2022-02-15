Lionel Messi opens the doors of his house to try to ridicule Benzema’s Real Madrid

A clash of titans comes into our lives on the next day of the UEFA Champions League

February 14, 2022 4:35 p.m.

This is a special week, because this Tuesday and Wednesday the UEFA Champions League returns, the most important club competition in Europe and in one of these crosses it gives us a PSG against Real Madrid, a match full of emotion and a lot of morbidity.

In this clash we not only found two candidates to raise the much-loved “Orejona”. In addition, of course, there is also the Lionel Messi factor, who will play against one of the most exciting rivals to see, and Kylian Mbappé playing against what could be his next team.

In addition to this, the Brazilian star will also be in this commitment Neymar Jr. which was not available for the Paris team due to injury. However, this was in the past and is now at the disposal of the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

On the other hand, who will not be in the game is former Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, a Spanish central defender who suffered a “slight muscle injury in the right calf” two weeks ago and will leave him out of the engagement for that reason.

On the other hand, changing sides, in the Madrid squad, we find that the team led by Carlo Ancelotti will have the French striker Karin Benzema. ‘El Gato’ was not available for the “Merengue” matches due to an injury, which, fortunately for the white fans, was left behind.

Without a doubt, the match that will be played at the Parc des Princes tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. (Argentina and Chile time) will be full of emotions, goals and more than one move that will leave us delighted, something typical to see in UEFA Champions League.