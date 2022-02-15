less technology and bet on Rivian

George Soros (Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)

George Soros’s investment firm slashed positions in tech giants including Amazon and Alphabet, while revealing a $2 billion stake in Tesla rival electric vehicle maker Rivian.

At the end of the last quarter, Soros Fund Management left its stake in Amazon at 19%, 74,401 shares that in December had a value of almost US$23 million. It also reduced its positions in Google’s parent company by 30%; in Activision Blizzard 27%, T-Mobile US 46%, Walt Disney 57% and Airbnb and Booking Holdings 45% each.

The firm of the billionaire philanthropist, based in New York, announced a new participation of $13.3 million in Platoon Interactive, who has lived a bit turbulent days. Now the value of his U.S. stock portfolio has risen from $1.2 billion to $6.5 billion, thanks also to his stake in health-tech firm Cerner Corp.

Another big cut was for Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, the largest exchange-traded fund that tracks the NASDAQ-100 stock index (the 100 stocks of the largest companies in the technology industry). Soros kept a share of only $9.4 millionwell below the US$ 356.2 million it managed at the end of the third quarter.

According to Business Insider, these moves were made before the Federal Reserve-driven stock market sell-off in January. Investor concerns about “a more aggressive Fed” led to sharp declines, especially in rate-sensitive tech stocks. The Nasdaq is already down 17% so far this year.

Soros, whose net worth stands at $8.6 billion, is well known for pouring money into philanthropic endeavors. The majority of his company’s assets belong to the Open Society Foundations, which supports civil society groups around the world.

His family firm manages more than US$28 billion between public and private capital, but most of the assets belong to the foundations and not to his family.

Founder of Rivian RJ Scaringe (Photo: Carlos Delgado/AP)

Rivian’s future

One of Soros’s most striking moves has been his bid for electric vehicle maker Rivian, a rival to Tesla.

Rivian, which is 20% owned by Amazon, is estimated to provide the e-commerce company with more than 100,000 electric trucks.

The Irvine, California-based company announced in December that it fell a few hundred cars short of its goal of 1,200 in 2021 due to supply chain disruptions, which could be a hurdle in dealing with the electric vehicle leader Tesla.

Rivian shares fell 9% on Friday and are down 43% year to date. Its share price fell 67% from a high of $179.46 reached on November 16, less than a week after raising $12 billion in the biggest trading debut of 2021.

