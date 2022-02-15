Leonardo DiCaprio already wears the most desired watch of 2021 on his wrist, a Patek Philippe that few can have

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t seem like a guy who likes watches too much. He’s happiest in a wrinkled T-shirt and cargo shorts, zipping around Manhattan on a Citibike. However, perhaps there is a watch with the power to make you a believer: the Patek Philippe Nautilus with Tiffany Blue Dial.

Most people interested in watches probably already know the story. Last year, Patek Philippe announced that it was discontinuing the much-loved Nautilus 5711, the simplest and most beloved of the Nautilus models. The 5711 then flipped through 2021, topping it off with a green dial edition, announced in April, which has already sold for $376,000 at auction.

But nevertheless, no one saw the tiffany blue dial iteration coming. Before last year, the holy grail of Nautilus collecting was an edition simply stamped with a discreet Tiffany & Co. logo no more than a few millimeters thick. This new version, with its aquamarine dial, is so eye-catching it could have been personalized for Drake. Also this week: Tom Holland releases not one but two GMTs and Chris Paul shows off one of Rolex’s best new pieces.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Patek Philippe Nautilus

DiCaprio collects very few watches – years ago he was seen wearing a Rolex Daytona and before that he wore a Tag Heuer Aquaracer – but it is clear that he knows how to choose them. This is undoubtedly the most attractive watch to hit the market in quite some time, attracting major celebrities like Tiffany ambassador Jay-Z, who was the first to show off the watch in public, and LeBron James, who received some cute under the tree on Christmas day.

And, as part of its launch, Patek sent one of the pieces to be auctioned off for charity. Retail price is $50,000, but someone was willing to shell out $6.5 million rather than take a chance on the waiting list. DiCaprio is in good company.

Chris Paul’s Rolex Oyster Perpetual

In 2020, Rolex released a new version of its classic of always, the Submariner, and a version of the watch with a green bezel. The watches that continue to make waves this season, however, are the Oyster Perpetuals with dials in undeniably playful colors – a shade of blue reminiscent of a Tiffany box is especially sought after, thanks to Patek Philippe’s collaboration with the jeweller. Chris Paul, known for his penchant for fancy Pateks, changes things up with this Oyster Perpetual with a coral dial.

Tom Holland’s Rolex GMT-Master II

Before I went on paternity leave in December – please clap your hands! -I anointed Tom Holland as the NGC, or Next Great Collector. Upon my return, I’m glad to see Holland living up to that title. He’s pulling out another classic Rolex -we know he also owns a Rolex Submariner with a green ceramic bezel (the Cermit) and the beloved Daytona- on the GMT-Master II. It looks like Spiderman is wearing the black and blue model known as Batman. (Thanks for the support, Tom!)

But a great watch alone doesn’t make an NGC. A few days after wearing the Batman, Holland brought out another GMT: the black and brown model known as Root Beer.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak by John Mayer

Even John Mayer’s watch makes sweet music. This edition of the AP Royal Oak is the Minute Repeater Supersonnerie, a variation on the classic minute repeater, a feature that tells the time. The difference? The AP one is super loud. Only 20 of these watches were produced. Naturally, Mayer, a god-level watch collector, owns one.

*This article was originally published on the American version of GQ.

