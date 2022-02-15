Last hours to get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at a historical minimum price

Get the best Stick TV on the market for a very low price.

One of the best media players reduced size is on sale. And we talk about a price that supposes its historical low which is not very often. Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max plummets to the €39.99 in its top version of the Stick TV on the market. I’ve already got a unit and I’m enjoying Prime Video on a giant screen like a kid.

Amazon has several models for sale of this type of device. A total of 4 with minor differences between them. I have decided on this model all the advantages that I consider important for the use that I am going to give it on a day-to-day basis and, above all, because for this price couldn’t let it get away. By the way, just 2 days left for you to keep this great discount, then will return to 64.99 euros usual.

Buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 39.99 euros (RRP €64.99 )

Since the first model came out, Amazon has not stopped updating its Stick TV to better versions, more focused on expanding its connectivity possibilities or the fluidity of the entire system. If you were thinking of buying the Fire TV Stick 4K (purely), for only 5 euros more you can take this ‘Max’ version with certain additions that you could take advantage of.

For example, its WiFi 6 connectivity, if you have one of the WiFi 6 compatible routers you could have a better connection speed and, above all, its stability. Unlike the 4K model, this 4K Max It has 2 GB of RAM (1.5 GB for 4K), so you’ll have plenty to keep multiple apps open at the same time. You need either a USB connection of at least 1.0 A on your TV to power it, or connect it to the mains with the adapters and cables that come in the box.

I, for putting a practical example, I have the Fire TV Stick 4K Max connected to the projector. I can open Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ at the same time and pass from one to another in a matter of milliseconds without slowing down or losing the moment of reproduction of certain content. I pause a series and go to another app to see another. I come back later and it’s still at that exact minute. A delight.

In addition, this device is intended for people who they don’t want to spend a lot of money in buying a good smart TV with Android TV or another system, and that for only less than 40 euros, and having a HDMI connection on your TV, you can enjoy all the advantages that any current smart TV offers you.

In this version, the controller will be able to associate it easily in the first configuration of the Fire TV to your TV, your amplifier or sound bar. I have it hooked up to my Onkyo amp, and I use the Fire TV remote to turn the overall volume up and down without having to use Onkyo’s own. Enjoy Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Movistar+, RTVE Play, Atresplayer and many more apps and even games.

Related topics: Amazon, Offers, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!