Lamborghini wants to build combustion cars after 2030

Image : Lamborghini.

Lamborghini has positioned itself as a brand that goes against the grain of the automotive industry. The company has produced cars that are synonymous with extravagantly styled bodywork and loud engines that stand out even among other supercars.

However, this year will be the last in which the Italian manufacturer’s model range will consist solely of internal combustion vehicles, as it begins to create hybrid models. Even while Lamborghini is currently developing its first electric vehiclethe company has already hinted that it will try to avoid going all-electric and keep combustion engines in its cars for as long as possible.

Recently, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag: “After hybridization, we will wait to see if it will be possible to offer vehicles with an internal combustion engine beyond 2030. One possibility would be to keep the cars with a combustion engine using synthetic fuels.”

Lamborghini hopes to have one hybrid line that can be charged through plugs for purposes of 2024. At that point, the supercar maker will have a decade to explore its options before an EU-wide ban on sales of new internal combustion vehicles begins in 2035. Despite the ban, Germany has already permitted that synthetic fuel combustion cars will be sold in the country after 2035. It should come as no surprise that decision-makers in governments across Europe are mimicking the exception created by the German government.

Lamborghini will most likely offer a mix of powertrain types in its models in the 2030s. The manufacturer is expected to start producing its first electric car during the second half of this decade. I’m glad Lamborghini is looking to continue to thrill the senses of supercar enthusiasts, even as the company moves to produce more environmentally responsible models.

It will be interesting to see how synthetic fuel develops and is produced as more and more automakers signal their intentions to continue building internal combustion vehicles.