La Nación / The Economist places Paraguay in the status of “hybrid regimes”

Paraguay, along with Ecuador, Mexico, and Tunisia – the country that registered the steepest drop – were relegated from “deficient democracies” to the status of “hybrid regimes” according to a study by the British group The Economist published last Thursday. Bangladesh, Senegal, Ukraine and Hong Kong also belong to this category.

A hybrid regime means that the country has features that prevent it from being considered a democracy (even if it is deficient), but neither is it an autocracy. It is a category located between authoritarianism and democracy, one step less than that of “authoritarian regimes”.

The Economist uses five categories to rate democracy in the countries evaluated: electoral process and pluralism; government performance; political participation; political culture and civil liberties. Depending on the rating, a country can be considered a flat democracy, a poor democracy, a hybrid regime, or an autocracy.

According to this study by the research and analysis section of the group (EIU), the democracy index in 2021 went from 5.37 in 2020 to 5.28; that is, the largest annual drop since 2010. According to the document, Spain went from having the status of “full democracy” to “poor democracy” in 2021, a group to which France, the United States, Israel and South Africa also belong.

“The results reflect the negative impact of the pandemic on democracy and freedom in the world for the second year in a row, with the considerable extension of state power and the erosion of individual freedoms,” according to the study.

Less than half of the world’s population lived in democracy in 2021, only 21 countries out of 165 enjoy “full democracy”, a status that both Spain and Chile lost. Sweden, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom (which drops two positions and approaches the failing democracies) are in the first category of the ranking, as are Costa Rica, Uruguay, South Korea, Japan, and Mauritius.

Among the “authoritarian regimes” are Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, Algeria, Egypt, Russia, Rwanda, Vietnam and China. At the bottom of the list, Afghanistan, retaken six months ago by the Taliban, became the country ranked as the least democratic in the world.

