Kourtney Kardashian makes flared pants with zippers a trend

The Bell bottom pants have become staples in our wardrobe, and kourtney kardashian use them to complete outfits avant-garde and sophisticated. It was his bet to go to an anticipated dance of Valentine’s Day in the company of his seven-year-old son, Reign, who also wore a tuxedo to his size. She thus shared it in a photograph from her Instagram account.

The photo gallery opens with a short video featuring the TV personality, kourtney kardashian, giving a kiss to his little one. The mother of three children opted for one red with black combination for the celebration, in which these pants on trend that have a distinctive detail from the rest: a pair of closures towards the shins that give volume and density to the design.

How are the flared pants with closure that Kourtney Kardashian wore?

The trending pants that we love at 40 years old must have certain characteristics. On the one hand, the silhouette of the garment needs to represent timelessness and sophistication, while also giving weight to comfort and practicality. What they have in common the most repeated on the catwalks for Spring Summer Y Pre Fall 2022 is that it does not matter if it is about tailoring, flowing and pleated models, most of them opt for wide hems to walk comfortably.

kourtney kardashian leaned towards a model of high waist in a bright apple red. They were tight to the body in the part of the thighs to fall widely from his knees, decorated with a pair of closures which gave it a distinctive touch. She accessorized them with a black printed blouse with red details.

The final touches were given with some flip flops from towering platforms with square heels and a bag Chanel handbag, both also in red. The haircut he currently wears, a long bob, was stylized with a line in the middle and the ends outwards. She cleared up the strands closest to her face with a half ponytail, while the highlight of her makeup was bright red lips.