Kim Kardashian wants to make cargo dresses fashionable with her latest look

On countless occasions, kim kardashian has been the proud wearer of garments that are controversial at first, but later result in advertisements for the trends to come. A couple of years ago she was one of the first celebrities to wear biker shorts, something she was ridiculed for and recalled in a video for Vogue United States in 2019. However, time has given him a growing confidence that his stylistic statements ignore objections and are increasingly risky and striking.

The black cargo dress that he posted on his Instagram account in recent days, taken from a look that he wore in November of last year in New York, could well be one of these signs. While the garment itself would not necessarily spark heated conversations due to its design, it is a demonstration that the game to experience often lies in the accessories. It has been demonstrated by the American businesswoman, kim kardashianpreviously with pieces of velvet, pant-bootsfuturistic sunglasses or jumpsuits in electric colors with imposing coats.

Kim Kardashian wants to make cargo dresses fashionable

Many of the anti-establishment designs that break the molds of what has been established kim kardashian have been created under the gaze of Demna Gvasalia. It is also the case of this long black cargo dress. The design has long sleeves and reaches the floor, it has a center closure and two voluminous pockets on each side, as well as elastic details that cinch the garment towards the waist and wrists, since it was markedly loose.

Although due to its length and utilitarian lines it is already a dress in trend that stands out among other classic cut designs, kim kardashian reinforces it with its selection of accessories, highlighting his preference for the firm founded by the Spanish designer, Cristóbal Balenciaga. He wore a shiny silver handbag, as well as black gloves with a shiny effect (a detail highly replicated in the recent collections of the firm), boots with a pointed finish and imposing Sunglasses that covered much of his face with futuristic flashes.

As usual, he turned to the celebrity stylist, Chris Appleton, so that he could give that extra bright effect to his jet black mane XL, in a perfect smooth from roots to ends that started from a line in the middle. Already in this single combination there are many elements that we can take up, and even reinterpret in our own combinations. If something is true, it is that many of the designs that he wears Kim Kardashian, Although they do not completely convince us at the beginning, it is very possible that they will become a trend in the days to come.