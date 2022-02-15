Kim Kardashian confesses that the Mexican Salma Hayek has been her greatest inspiration

The clan of the Kardashians is one of the most coveted in the world, and therefore their statements permeate even the smallest corner of the world, as it did recently kimwho assured that one of his great inspirations to accept his body during his adolescence was the Mexican actress Salma Hayekwho also inspired her to show off her curves with pride and empower herself.

This was announced during an interview he gave to “Vogue US” magazine, who confessed that because during her adolescence the beauty standards were very different from those in forcethe arrival of the Mexican in Hollywood at the beginning of the 90s contributed to change his opinion on this subject.

The 41-year-old socialite declared that perhaps if Salma Hayek did not exist, her style would be very different from what she looks like now, a time when it has become an icon of fashion and glamour. Seeing the Veracruz woman show off her figure with pride and look splendid on her catwalks motivated Kim to feel proud of her body and also to show it off without any fear.

According to what was spread by this publication, kim kardashian She was also inspired by another great actress and singer of Latin blood to feel sure of herself; Jennifer Lopez, so both Hayek and the “Bronx Diva” were her motivation to go outside the established standards and she found great inspiration in her styles.

“Ok, there are different bodies outside. There are other appearances that people find beautiful.”, was what Kardashian thought at that time, so already during her youth she decided to follow in the footsteps and style of the businesswoman and actress from Veracruz. For this, she was inspired by the looks that she wore on the red carpet, where she showed curves with pride and without fear.

“My reference for my graduation was Salma Hayek. I went to the MAC counter and brought pictures of her. It was like, I finally have someone to look up to.”Kim told the publication. In another interview, the socialite had recognized how difficult it was for her to grow up without feeling represented or having an image to follow. Until the moment when she met Hayek and was inspired by her.

“It was like, ‘Wow, we’re not the same nationality, but I feel it and I understand it. I remember it was going to be my graduation and I thought: ‘What style will I wear to my party? So I looked at Salma Hayek’s looks.” confessed on that occasion to “LA Weekly”. Once her words were made known, the Mexican reacted immediately: “Thank you Kim for your generous words and for reminding the world that curves are very beautiful,” Salma Hayek wrote on her Instagram account.

