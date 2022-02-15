Kim Kardashian concerned that Pete Davidson will be hurt because of Kanye

Kanye West’s drama against Pete Davidson and his attempts to win back Kim Kardashian continue. However, after the rapper’s attacks on his boyfriend, the founder of SKIMS has expressed concern for the welfare of the member of Saturday night Live.

Kim Kardashian Worried Pete Davidson Will Be Hurt Because of Kanye

On his Instagram account, the rapper shared several text messages, allegedly sent by Kim. “You’re creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone is going to hurt Pete and this is all going to be your fault.” allegedly wrote Kardashian to ‘Ye’.

West accompanied the screenshot with an image of Ving Rhames choking Tyrese Gibson in the movie ‘Baby Boy’. The rapper, who refers to Davidson as ‘Skete’, also wrote: “AT THE REQUEST OF MY WIFE, PLEASE NO ONE DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE. I WILL HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

Kanye willing to do anything to protect Kim

In another post, the artist shared more of his alleged exchange with Kardashian. “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be”Kim wrote to West, who responded: “I will always do my best to protect you and our family forever.”

Kim later called Kanye out for not keeping their conversations private and posting them on Instagram, to which the rapper replied, “Because I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan. Why wouldn’t he tell everyone!?”.

‘Ye’ sent Kim roses for Valentine’s Day

Earlier on Monday, West shared photos of a van full of flowers sent to Kardashian for Valentine’s Day as part of his campaign to win her back. The van had the phrase “My vision is krystal klear”. The gesture came amid his split from actress Julia Fox.