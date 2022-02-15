Kendall Jenner responds to those who call her “pick me girl”

Kendall Jenner shared her response to being called a “pick me girl” on social media, after some videos and images of the model resurfaced.

On TikTok, users are pointing out cases where Jenner, 26, has allegedly behaved like a “pick me girl.”

According to Urban Dictionary, a “pick me girl” is someone who wants to make it clear that she is “not like other girls”, often as a way to “impress guys”.

In a video posted to TikTok last October, @333oliviam reads through some of Jenner’s old tweets and notes that they give off a “pick me girl” energy. For example, in a tweet, Jenner claims that women are sometimes desperate and sad.

“Aren’t you like other Kendall girls?” asked @333oliviam.

In some of her other tweets, Kendall expresses that “being spontaneous is so much fun,” that she couldn’t sleep because she was getting so many phone calls in the morning, and that she had a “twerk party at 6am.”

Another TikTok video included snippets of Kendall from Keeping up with the Kardashians, once again stating that her behavior was similar to a “pick me girl”. Some things that Kendall discussed in these videos were that she was very tomboyish growing up and that she didn’t like makeup as much as her sister Kylie Jenner.

In a third case, a TikTok user claimed that Kendall’s outfit at a wedding made it look like she was “trying to show herself to someone.”

“I think Kendall used this with bad intentions,” said the TikToker regarding the model’s outfit, which was a cut-out black dress. She “she chose a dress that was going to expose her entire body, at someone else’s wedding. This officially confirms that Kendall is a ‘pick me girl.’”

But in a recent TikTok video, Jenner officially responded to all of these criticisms. In it, the model is seen on her snowboard, while a line she said, which has gone viral on TikTok, about her athletic nature, plays in the background.

“I’m literally an athlete,” says Jenner. “All the blood tests I’ve had say I’m over the normal athletic limit.”

In the caption, she subtly acknowledged some of the criticism she’s received, writing, “’pick me’ gives me energy.”

Although this was Jenner’s first TikTok video, it has already received 7.8 million views so far, and many users in the comments applauded her response.

“Self-aware icon,” one person wrote, while another comment reads, “The queen can take a joke.”

On the other hand, some TikTok users claimed that by posting this video, she was still trying to be a “pick me girl.”

“Just because you called yourself ‘pick me’ doesn’t make you any less ‘pick me,’” someone wrote.