Keanu Reeves’ luxurious gift to his stunt doubles

Last Saturday, October 23, the creative team of John Wick 4 decided to hold an intimate celebration of the casting and producers to celebrate the completion of the shooting of the scenes. The film, which is being highly anticipated by fans of action movies and the franchise, had to overcome many problems during its recordings due to the pandemic, like many other tapes. Due to this hard work full of inconveniences, the completion of the recordings was already a reason for celebration more than enough.

The protagonist and main actor of the film, Keanu Reeves did not want to be less and decided to contribute to the celebration something of his honest and supportive personality that the Canadian actor always shows. For this reason, in the celebration he decided to compensate for the hard work carried out by his stunt double partners: Jeremy Marinas, Bruce Lee Conception, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang. It is always said that time is money, because Keanu took the saying literally by giving his companions a personalized Rolex Submariner each.

This generous and luxurious gift came to light as some of his fellow action doubles decided to show off their new watch with the actor on social networks, to show everyone the camaraderie that exists in the casting and the union between actors. For Jeremy Marinas, it was the “best parting gift of all time.” For his part, Bruce Lee Conception also wanted to post a photo of his Rolex on Instagram, where he wrote: “New arrived, thanks bro KR.”

The gift made by the main actor of the franchise is not a small thing, in itself a Rolex has a lot of value, but this version in question was launched in 1953, in addition these watches were personalized with an engraving on the back of it, with the phrase: “The John Wick Five”. Thus making reference to the four action doubles that at some point assume the role of the protagonist in a scene. The value of this water-resistant Rolex reaches 7,700 euros in market value, added to the exclusivity of the engraving and the incredible personal value that it will have for each and every one of the stuntmen.