Kanye West shares photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date on Instagram

In his first Valentine’s Day post, Kanye West shared a photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date.

The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye and was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until they split last year, wrote: “I have no issues with Kim, I love my family so please stop that narrative. I’m not going to give up my family…”

West shared a photo from the website Daily Mail Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian/actor Davidson, on a date, adding, “I bought this coat for Kim before SNLI thought it was particularly special…

“I have faith that we will be together again. I never had anything against DailyMail . I feel love for everyone in the media and I wish you all the happiness in the world…”

He continued: “I speak directly to the media in the same way that a ball player speaks to referees, the world is our court like a basketball court and the court of public opinion…

“We have a public relationship because we are public figures, so to the public and the press, sometimes people call me crazy, but being in love is being crazy about something and I’m crazy about my family, happy Valentine’s Day.”

West, whose relationship with actress Julia Fox is apparently not going well, publicly stated on social media last week that he wants his family with the reality star to get back together.

Kardashian and West have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Last week, Kardashian was praised for her explanation of why she left West.

“For a long time, I did what made other people happy,” she confessed, adding, “I think in the last two years I decided that I would make myself happy, and that feels really good.”

At this weekend’s Super Bowl, West was booed by thousands of spectators.

When the musician appeared on the big screen from his seat at the Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Rams game, the crowd began booing him.

The rapper was at the match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with his daughters North and Saint.