Kanye West shares Pete Davidson and Billie Eilish meme

kanye-west He has been updating his social networks with controversial publications in recent days.

In addition to attacking Peter Davidsoncurrent boyfriend of her ex kim kardashianthe rapper also put up a “fight” with billie eilish for an alleged indirect that he would have sent to Travis Scott in one of the shows of his tour “Happier Than Ever Tour”.

Last Sunday, the “Donda” artist published a montage of the poster for the Marvel movie “Civil Wars”. On one side appear himself, Drake, Travis Scott, Julia Fox (his current girlfriend of his) and rapper Future. On the enemy side are Pete, Kim, Kid Cudi, Eilish and of course, Taylor Swift (his old enemy).

The image was deleted by the artist a few minutes later, but fans took several screenshots and leaked them on social networks. On Sunday (February 13), the 44-year-old rapper posted photos of himself to prove that his Instagram account hadn’t been hacked after fans were suspicious that the account had been hacked by someone else.

It all started when the rapper shared a shared news on his Instagram, which suggested that an attitude of Billie Eilish, who stopped a concert to help a fan who could not breathe properly, would have been a hint for Scott.

“I need you to apologize,” Ye said in the caption. At the end of the text, she even threatened to drop her appearance at Coachella if she didn’t apologize. “And yes, Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.” It is worth remembering that both artists are leading the line-up of the event, which will take place in April.

In the comments of Kanye’s post, the “Bad Guy” singer responded to the messages, assuring that he never talked about Travis and that in that situation in which he stopped his program it was for the benefit of his public. “I literally never said anything about Travis. He was just trying to help out a fan,” the 20-year-old star added.

For his part, Kanye was seen last Sunday enjoying the Super Bowl with two of his four children, North and Saint, days after complaining that Kim allegedly wouldn’t let him see his children.