Kanye West sends van full of flowers to Kim Kardashian; announces new album ‘Donda 2’

The famous rapper Kanye West, 'Ye', continues to give what to talk about in relation to the Kim Kardashian affair. Now the American sent a van pick-up with the box full of flowers to the businesswoman's house in search of recovering their relationship.











“My vision is crystal clear“Ye wrote, referring to the fact that he wants to return as he wants with Kardashian. As if that were not enough, the same phrase is written on the van, leaving the message.

This occurs after it was confirmed that ended the fleeting romance that Kanye himself had with actress Julia Foxwith whom it was reported that he was seen during the last weeks.

However, Kardashian continues to continue with the divorce process, which reports TMZ that could finally happen next march. To this, it should be added that kim She already has a relationship, this time with actor Pete Davidson, whom she has already spoken about kanye on not very good terms and even threatened him in a recent rap song.

This is not the first time that West does to recover his relationship with Kim Kardashianfrom which four children resulted, because a couple of months ago it was reported that Ye bought an old house in front of his ex-partner’s mansion, with the alleged desire to be closer to his children, but everything indicates that he also Kim.

‘Donda 2’ already has a release date

Around the same time, the rapper announced on Instagram the release date for his new record material, ‘Donda 2’, which can be heard on February 22 of this year.

We can see that the album cover will be a kind of house on fire, which we do not know if it makes any reference to his relationship with Kardashian.

