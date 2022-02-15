Kanye West gives a truck full of flowers to Kim Kardashian and threatens her new boyfriend

kanye-west is really trying hard to get back with kim kardashianbecause the rapper took advantage of the Valentine’s Day to send his still wife a luxurious van full of red flowers.

A year ago it was revealed that the socialite asked the rapper for a divorce after they had had several problems during their relationship; from infidelities and even revealing secrets that Kim justified by arguing that her husband suffered from bipolarity.

Although in January 2022 West made his romance with Julia Fox official, she recently deleted all the photos she had with the rapper, making it clear that the ephemeral romance came to an end and since then Kanye has publicly expressed his interest in getting back with the mother of his children, with whom he shared for more than a decade.

However, the oldest of the Kardashians, who is already dating the comedian and producer Pete Davidson, did not seem to be very happy with the surprise, since he sent a message that the rapper made public, asking him not to create a scenario that could hurt to your current partner.

“You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and all of that will be your fault,” Kim wrote in a message that was posted on West’s Instagram with the caption: “At my wife’s request please no one do anything physical to ‘Skete’ (as Kim’s new boyfriend is nicknamed), I’m going to handle the situation myself.”

The singer has declared a public war against Davidson for several weeks and even published a photo where his wife is seen with the star of the comedy show Saturday Night Live and clarified that the coat that the businesswoman is wearing is a gift that he gave her before that he met the 28-year-old.

“I bought this coat for Kim before SNL (Saturday Night Live). I thought it was particularly special. I have faith that we will be together again,” she said.

He also added that he does not have a fight with his ex-wife “I will not give up my family,” he said, and then summoned his fans so that if they find Pete on the street they yell at him that he is a loser and say KIMYE (acronym of his name and Kim’s) forever.

