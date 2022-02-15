Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott; why?

what’s going on between kanye West , Billie Eilish Y Travis Scott ? Here we tell you the details of this misunderstanding that is already viralized

Billie Eilish It has been generating controversy for the last couple of years and has become the target of criticism from some Internet users. Her makeover was one of the reasons the American singer-songwriter lost more than 100,000 followers, she revealed in a recent interview.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it is very dehumanizing“, He said Billie. “I lost 100,000 followers just because of the boobs. People are afraid of big boobs.”

However, it is now with kanye West and with Travis Scott with whom she has been involved in a new misunderstanding.

kanye West asks Billie apologize to Travis Scott ; why?

So much Billie Eilish What kanye West head the line-up of the next festival Coachellabut it seems that there is already friction between the rapper and the interpreter of my Future. ex-husband of kim kardashian ensures that Billie sent a strong hint to Travis Scottfor which he now demands that she apologize to him.

It was through your account Instagram that kanye He asked Eilish to offer an apology to Travisafter allegedly throwing a ‘stone’ at him at a concert by Atlanta which took place a couple of days ago. The matter has gone so far that the singer questioned his participation in Coachella Yes Billie does not retract the alleged comments he made against the couple Kylie Jenner.

And it all started because a few days ago, the composer stopped one of her concerts to help a person who was having difficulty breathing and did not continue singing until they got a respirator. Subsequently, Billie He said, “I’ll wait until everyone is okay before I continue.”

For kanyethis was a strong hint towards Traviswho a couple of months ago was involved in a catastrophic experience in the astro world party. Several people lost their lives and others were injured during his presentation at houston. According to information from witnesses, when the rapper began to sing on stage, a crowd formed that ended in tragedy, and one of the accusations made against Travis is that he kept singing while people died during his Show.

“Let’s go, Billie. We love you. please apologize to Travis and the families of those who lost their lives. Nobody wanted this to happen. Travis I had no idea what was going on when I was on stage and I was very hurt by everything that happened. What if, Travis will be with me in Coachellabut now I need that Billie first apologize before I introduce myself.”

Billie reply to the message of kanye

After seeing the post kanye West, Billie He did not hesitate to defend himself and raise his voice, denying what the singer claimed in his publication.

“I literally didn’t say anything about it. Travis. I was just helping a fan“, wrote. And it is that kanye assumed that the header of rapseaTV it was an official statement, without first making sure that the note contained true information.

