“Ka’avo” needs a cure for its ills – Movies and TV

the plot of “Ka’avo” introduces Lieutenant Leticia Lozaga (Lucía Maciel), who arrives at a unit in Ciudad del Este to train a group of soldiers. The film begins with an impressive aerial image of the Friendship Bridge, and then presents the protagonist’s arrival at the military detachment, where she must begin her new mission.

At the same time, images of a laboratory are shown without providing further details about the characters or the important work they do there. The film also does not detail at the beginning the illness that afflicts the father of the protagonist, nor the experimental treatment that they are carrying out with him.

The conflict breaks out when the director of the laboratory orders the kidnapping of the protagonist’s brother, who had stolen a preparation from a restricted area. A group of criminals, including a fake Vin Diesel, are in charge of executing this task with some scenes that seek to make the public smile. Meanwhile, Lozaga asks her superiors for the possibility that the military forces can also intervene in the search and rescue of her brother.

Underpowered performances and diction problems

Director Hector Rodriguez it fails to maintain the tension in the scenes and some performances lack the power to hold the viewer’s attention. Although most of the actors in the film are not professional actors and do not have acting training, significant diction problems are evident.

However, it is worth noting the acting work done by Maciel, in a role that required significant physical training.

An aspect in the script, written by Katia Marmoriwhich is interesting is that of the incursion of a woman in the military ranks, especially when she must hold a command post.

The shooting scenes are well done, in terms of synchronization with the sound. However, an animation effect when one of the bullets is fired completely breaks with the visual aesthetics of the film.

Another of the weak points of “Ka’avo” is its photography, which at times is very dark and dull. In some scenes it would seem that the lighting at the time of filming was not sufficient. Apparently, the film also did not go through a colorimetry process before reaching the big screen.

From the outcome, it would seem that Rodríguez intends to continue with this story. Hopefully, if he does, he can find the cure for the various ills that afflict this feature film.

Ka’avo

Directed by Hector Rodriguez

Written by Katia Marmori

Produced by Marlene Aguilera and Hector Rodriguez

edit by Hector Rodriguez



Direction of photography by Joseph Noguera

music by Felix Benitez

Cast: Lucía Maciel, José Morán, Fabián Aguilera, Otto Armoa, Rodrigo Candia, etc.