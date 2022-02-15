Joaquín Cosío faced drug traffickers due to his tough image as a villain

Mexico.- Joaquin Cosioknown for his roles as a villain or member of criminal groups not only in Mexican cinema, but in Hollywoodrevealed the encounters he has had with drug traffickers.

The actor famous for his role as ‘The Cochiloco’ in the movie “El Infierno” he was the guest on the program “The interview with Yordi Rosado” and said that despite the rude image of him due to his characters, he is very noble, shy, even tender, and does not like to be foul-mouthed, since he was raised by his aunts after the death of his mother when he was barely a year and a half old, and his father had gone to work on the border.

Among the details of his life that Cosío revealed, was that he had eight siblings, in addition to four who died, but he was separated from his family after his mother, Marina, died giving birth, because he was the only one who grew up with her aunts

Joaquín Cosío was with Yordi Rosado in an interview. Photo: Video Capture



The actor also known for giving life since 2018 to the well-known drug trafficker Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, “Don Neto”, in the series “Narcos”, said that playing this role has earned him the assumption that in real life he is involved in the world of drugs.

‘Narcos’ made his knees tremble

In the talk with Yordi Rosado, Joaquín Cosío recounted that on one occasion when he went with the film director Luis Estrada he met members of organized crime in a restaurant, who wanted to live with them due to the actor’s characters and invited them tequilas.

“The bottles arrived and you turn around and you know… if they look like they are.”

On another occasion in Ciudad Juárez, he had an experience that made him feel in danger, even ‘his knees trembled’.

“A man I won’t forget, a very well-dressed, very elegant blond, comes up to me and says: ‘quiubole’, at that time I hadn’t even made movies, he was wearing a black beard and grabbed me by the hand and He tells me ‘what happened, how are you doing?’ and he wouldn’t let go of me, then he went to the bar and came back: ‘what happened, I’m back, here I am,’ “said ‘El Cochiloco’.

By the third or fourth time I was already dying, trembling and here it came again, I told the friend I was with to leave and he told me (the blonde): ‘be careful when you cross the door’… It’s the only time I checked that your knees do shake,” he said.

Cosío shared another similar experience, which also sent chills down his spine.

“My friends and I were in a bar called ‘The 15 Letters’ and some half-entered youngsters arrived, they approached me and I told them ‘what happened’… it’s the most chilling phrase they’ve ever said to me: ‘we are the real ones'”, said Joaquín, who immediately after this provocation left the place.

He said that unlike his characters, he is a noble and even shy man. Photo: Video Capture



Joaquín Cosío has made at least 50 national and international films, among the most recognized are “El Infierno”, “Pastorela”, “Matando cabos” in Mexico; in Hollywood he has shared the scene with actors such as Johnny Depp in “The Lone Ranger”, “Savages” with John Travolta, Salma Hayek and Benicio del Toro, and the most recent “Suicide Squad”, in 2021, where he acted alongside Margot Robbie , Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, among other stars.

