Jennifer Aniston’s tricks to keep your weight in check after 50

Last Friday, February 11, the Hollywood star, Jennifer Aniston, he was 53 years old. He is one of the most prominent faces in international film and television, but since his inception he has also quickly become a fashion icon.

The actress is a benchmark of beauty for many women, and it is that after half a century this maintains its figure and fights the passage of time and the signs of age with results that are in sight.

Jennifer Aniston’s tricks for a beautiful figure after 50

But every result has work behind it, and that is Jennifer Aniston She has confessed in numerous interviews what her beauty and eating habits and routines are that make her keep her weight and figure at bay. We highlight the most important:

In an interview with RadioTimesAniston confessed that for some time she has joined the practice of intermittent fasting, consisting of not eat anything for 16 hoursjust do it during the remaining 8 hours of the day.

The actress, in her case, does not take «no food in the morning«. During those fasting hours take just a few detox juices or coffee. However, he does not deprive himself of enjoying the food that he likes the most and spends his Sundays indulging in some treats such as Mexican food or pasta.

Diet rich in protein and vegetables

Intermittent fasting won’t help you lose weight and maintain your figure if you spend your 8 hour meal gorging yourself on food that is anything but healthy. Aniston makes sure the food she eats is healthy. As he confessed in htcafe a few years ago, this one follows a diet «low carb and gluten free, with lots of protein and vegetables«.

Jennifer Aniston is supported by a special supplement for your healthy life routine. Its about collagen powder. Among its benefits is that of giving greater luminosity to the skin, strengthening joints and bones or improving the appearance of hair and nails. On her social networks, she shared this beauty ‘trick’, encouraging everyone to try it after seeing the results on herself.

lead a healthy life It is not only a matter of diets, creams and exercise. For the actress, it has become something spiritual, a form of well-being that is born from the attitude and predisposition to take care of oneself. Yoga has been very present in her life since her childhood, because her mother initiated her in it, and He practices it at least three days a week.

Aniston combines yoga with the rest of the physical activity that she does almost daily. «I do 40 minutes of cardio: spinning, running, elliptical, or a combination of all three«, he confessed in 2012 in an interview with InStyle.