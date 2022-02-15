Jennifer Aniston’s ex celebrated Valentine’s Day alone in Tulum

Justin Theroux, ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston, is a handsome and talented man twice Emmy winner, he visited this February 14 along with his inseparable, Pit Bull Kuma, Tulum, Mexico, and during their walk on the beach they were approached by a woman, who caressed the dog and the actor waited patiently.

Jennifer Aniston’s ex He was dressed very relaxed, revealing his biceps with a muscle shirt inside out adorned with a curious message and he also wore joggers and a fedora. Justin wrote Happy Valentine’s Day!’ Theroux posted via Kuma’s Instagram account.

It may interest you: Prince Jackson turns 25 and receives emotional congratulations

‘I hope you’re with you [humano] favorite. And if you’re not, and you’re a [humano], What are you waiting for? Go find your soul mate today! she added Violet’s starwho adopted the dog, whose name means “bear” in Japanese, from Austin Pets Alive after Hurricane Harvey in 2018.

Last Friday, Justin wanted his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a happy 53rd birthday by installing a video of her smoking a cigarette while wearing a t-shirt that said ‘I’m a cool blonde’.

Justin Theroux and actress they had reunited on December 7 to tape the ABC Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life special, which he produced and she played the character of Lisa Whelchel.

The False Positive actor and Jennifer have remained friendly since ending their two-year ‘marriage’ in 2017, which may never have been legal, according to TMZ.

Justin was still living with his ‘shocked’ girlfriend of 14 years, costume designer Heidi Bivensto, when he met Aniston in 2007 and they went on to co-star in Wanderlust in 2011.

On October 22, Theroux and Woody Harrelson finished recording President Richard Nixon, G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt’s Watergate-inspired piece on HBO’s five-part series The White House Plumbers.

Keep reading: Jennifer Lopez owns an NFL team: the story behind