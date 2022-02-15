Jennifer Aniston is already in spring with these shorts that have become fashionable

Jennifer Aniston returns to Netflix to tell a new mystery story in the movie “Murder Mystery 2”, the sequel to one of the most successful movies on the famous streaming platform. On this occasion, Aniston moved with her faithful set partner, Adam Sandler, to the paradisiacal beaches of Oahu, Hawaii. During the recordings, the actress has been able to wear some impressive looks that will surely set a trend in the spring 2022 season.

The interpreter of “Rachel Green”, from the iconic series ‘Friends’, knows how to wear the classic white shorts, at 53 years old, with the freshness and elegance that has always characterized her. Because no matter how many years pass, the actress has managed to keep up with her trends without losing her personal touch.

Recently, the actress was captured by photographers while she was on the set of her new film.. In the photo, Aniston can be seen combining her white shorts with a gray cotton t-shirt, a basic garment in all wardrobes, a Panama hat, a very delicate scarf in neutral tones, a bohemian-style necklace and a gold watch. . To give her look a more “chic” touch, the actress chose esparto wedge sandals tied at the ankle with a striking buckle. This type of footwear is perfect for the spring-summer season, since it manages to stylize the figure without compromising comfort. Her hair, one of the most striking features of the actress, was worn loose and in beach waves.

Brad Pitt’s ex is very excited about the recording of this new project with one of his best friends. Jennifer Aniston recently shared a photo on her Instagram account of herself and Adam Sandler, captioned, “Back at work with my friend. #MurderMystery2”. Along with the photograph, the actress published a short behind-the-scenes video of the filming. The publication has almost 8 million “likes” and more than 55,000 comments in just three days. Several verified accounts have reacted to Aniston’s post, including actress Jennifer Garner, comedian Molly Shannon, and the official Netflix account.





Without a doubt, the acting chemistry between the two artists is impressive, since they have achieved a higher level of friendship (like Kate Winslet and Leo DiCaprio) within Hollywood.. At the moment, there is no estimated date for the premiere of the sequel to the successful film, however, the recordings are already well advanced.

This new film will also feature the participation of Melanie Laurent, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Strong and the Spanish actor Enrique Arce, famous for playing Arturo Román in the successful series “La Casa de Papel”. The producers of this new film have set out to break the record of 30 million views that ‘Murder Mystery’ obtained in the first three days of its premiere on Netflix, becoming the first Netflix original film with the most views. Currently, the title is held by the film “Red Alert”