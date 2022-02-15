Jared Leto, Ben Affleck and Mel Gibson among the nominees for the Razzie Awards

The awards season is reaching its final stretch and, as it could not be absent for forty years, the Raspberry Awards or simply Razzies have revealed their list of nominees for the worst of Hollywood. This award is also known as the anti-Oscar, because it takes place a day before, which also applies to nominations; let’s remember that the Academy presents its definitive list on Tuesday, February 8.

The Razzies they have ten categories and there is a film that has been nominated nine times: “Diana: The Musical”from Netflix. The only category it did not qualify for was “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 film”, a category invented this year, to “honor” the veteran, but current actor.

the english movie “The Woman in the Window” It has five nominations, one of them is for worst actress, for its protagonist Amy Adamswho can also win the award for worst supporting actress for her performance in “Dear Evan Hansen”whose main actor, Ben Platthas also been nominated.

One of the great surprises of this edition is the nomination of Jared Letofor his role in the “Gucci House”Despite being nominated for the SAG Awards and have been shouted for the Oscar. Those who have seen the film know that Leto He radically transformed his appearance to play Paul Gucciwhich did not cause much surprise to the organizers of the Razzies.

Jared Leto is accompanied in that category by Mel Gibson Y Ben Affleck for his performances in “dangerous” Y “The Last Duel”.

The new installment of “Spece Jam” He has also been nominated in the Worst Actor category for Lebron James, but the accompanying drawings were not saved either. Even Tom and Jerry they were nominated.

Main categories of the Razzies

Next, we present you the candidates to take the coveted golden raspberrywhich will be delivered (or rather rejected) on Saturday, March 26, one day before the annual ceremony of the Oscar.

worst movie

“Diana: The Musical” (Netflix version)

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

worst director

Christopher Ashley for “Diana: The Musical”

Stephen Chbosky for “Dear Evan Hansen”

Damon “Coke” Daniels for “Karen”

Renny Harlin for “The Misfits”

Joe Wright for “The Woman in the Window”

worst actor

Scott Eastwood for “Dangerous”

Roe Hartampf for “Diana: the Musical”

LeBron James for “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Ben Platt for “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg for “Infinite”

Worst Supporting Actor



Ben Affleck for “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon for “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson for “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan for “Diana: the Musical”

Jared Leto for “House of Gucci”

worst actress



Amy Adams for “The Woman in the Window”

Jeanna de Waal for “Diana: the Musical”

Megan Fox for “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning for “Karen”

Ruby Rose for “Vanquish”

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams for “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson for “Infinite”

Erin Davie for “Diana: the Musical”

Judy Kaye for “Diana: the Musical”

Taryn Manning for “Every Last One of Them”

