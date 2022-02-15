Jamie Lynn will talk about her life and her sister Britney Spears in a new podcast

In the midst of all the family chaos, which involves lawsuits and the exchange of messages on social networks, Jamie Lynn Spears continues with his plan to return to show business and the new project is a podcast, where he will talk about his life and also about his older sister, Britney Spears.

According to TMZ, the podcast is already in the early stages of production and is considered phase 3 of Jamie Lynn’s plan to return to the world of entertainment, coming after her return to acting, in the Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias”, and the release of her autobiographical book, which caused several problems with Britney and her fans.

For the podcast, an old wish of Jamie Lynn, as quoted by TMZ, the actress will have to tackle everything from her own life and childhood to, of course, her sister Britney. For her, the podcast should be a free and safe space so that the guests feel open to say what they want.

Released from her guardianship, the princess of pop has been slowly telling her truth. The singer has waged a public war of words against her family for the way they treated her during her conservatorship.

Then, as Jamie Lynn publicized her memoir, she issued a series of garish allegations about Britney, claiming her older sister once locked her and her in a room with a knife in her hand, describing her behavior at one point as “erratic.” , paranoid and spiraling”.

Britney categorically denied the knife story on her social media accounts and retaliated by calling her sister a “scumbag” for telling “crazy lies” about her.

And from the looks of it, the “Toxic” singer plans to speak even more, but this time in a more formal manner. According to The Sun, she is planning an interview with Oprah Winfrey, one of the most respected presenters in the world.

“Britney is deeply hurt and angry at others who claim to love her but continue to try to tell her narrative when it is her story,” a source close to the artist told The Sun.

But when would it happen? From the looks of it, it won’t be long. “It’s happening this year, maybe sooner than fans think. She already talked to Oprah about the interview and Britney wants it to happen. Oprah wants that to happen too. It looks like it’s going to work out so she’s now focusing on starting her new life,” the person commented.