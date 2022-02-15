In addition to Belinda and Nodal, other couples who became single days before Valentine’s Day

The night of February 12, Christian Nodal surprised locals and strangers by announcing the breakup of his commitment to BelindaAfter weeks of rumors that the couple was facing a terrible crisis due to financial issues, one of the details that caught the most attention is that the announcement was made just a couple of days before the Valentine’s celebrations.

The alleged reason for their separation is that Belinda asked Nodal for a loan in the amount of four million dollars which, according to what was said, was to settle a debt that the actress maintains with the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Nodal’s displeasure, and apparently the real reason for their separation, came when his lawyer informed him that Belinda’s debt with the SAT was much less than the amount he was asking for; she settled with 500 thousand pesos and not with the millions that she asked for.

But nevertheless, they are not the only celebrities who will spend this February 14 aloneWell, there are several couples from the show who ended their relationships in these first months of the year.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes ended his relationship with Camila Cabello At the end of 2021, however, according to rumors, the singer would be trying to contact the famous man in an attempt to recover their relationship.

She confessed that the reason she ended their relationshipit was because he did not feel well mentally, since the pandemic caused him anxiety.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

The English singer began a relationship with Anwar in December 2019, since then they could be seen together everywhere; awards, music festivals or international events. But in December 2021 they reported that everything was over.

Kalro G and Anuel AA

The interpreter of ‘Tusa’, after several years ended her relationship with Anuel AA, whom she claimed to be very much in love with, even had the singer’s face tattooed on her back, but after their breakup she erased it. For a few weeks they have been involved in a comment war.