IMSS Family Medicine Units in Tlaxcala provide guidance on condom use

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tlaxcala, dedicates February to guide and promote the use of condoms, in its 16 Family Medicine Units (UMF), under the slogan, “Using condoms well is a shared responsibility, let’s live healthy.” life”, within the framework of International Condom Day.

The purpose is to make the population aware of safe sexual relations, since if used correctly, it protects and reduces the possibility of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HIV/AIDS, by avoiding the exchange of fluids (pre-ejaculatory fluid, semen , blood and vaginal fluids), also acts as a barrier, so it prevents unwanted pregnancies.

For this reason, a multidisciplinary team made up of medical, nursing and social work staff conduct orientation talks in the waiting rooms to explain, through infographics and the PrevenIMSS family health care guide, the advantages of correct use of the condom

It is important that the adolescent and youth population receive clear guidance before use, check the integrity of the packages, how to open them safely and the expiration date; It is also important to know that they can be purchased for free at all IMSS UMFs.