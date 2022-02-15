‘I do not agree that Televisa gives the Selection to TV Azteca’

Televisa and TV Azteca They have had a competition for the rating of different sporting events over the years. However, the Mexican narrator, Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermudez mentioned in an interview with Antonio de Valdes that he likes to compete before the ajusco television station, although he does not agree with sharing the rights of the Mexican team.

“That competition is goodnot before because it was very aggressive, disloyal, that they attack you, and it’s not that way. in the end we are coworkersthe difference is that when we grab the microphone they do their thing and we do ours”, said the sports communicator.

“I do not agree at all that Televisa I gave them aa Selection. Because at that time the competition was that, they had their teams and we ours and there was the pique. Now you have the same product so where is the competition? Sure, they have their audience and we have ours, but I do not agree“, added the Bermudez dog.

The narrator also mentioned that he now wears a good relationship with other communicators “With Martinoli I get along extremely well, we did the juice campaign a while ago and he went to the United States for us to do it. since he was young I know it and we got along, suddenly we had our spades but it’s a great guy“, revealed.

“With Luis Garcia I’ve always gotten along well, I think their team is sensational, with their style and we oursthe competition is very healthy“, sentenced Enrique Bermudez.

