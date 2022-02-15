How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 LIVE fight card schedules where to watch streaming WWE Network live stream Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg ONLINE results | SPORTS

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will bring us the biggest superstars of the moment in exciting duels, the main one within the dreaded Elimination Chamber. Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE title against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle and Austin Theory, in a fight more than expected by all fans. That is why in this note we are going to tell you everything about this WWE event.

But the fight in the Elimination Chamber It will be the only fight that fans expect, in another of the most anticipated duels of the event, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against former WCW Champion Goldberg.

You will also see action at the event, Ronda Rousey; who will team up with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville, in addition, Becky Lynch will see action against the legendary Lita.

When and what time will WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 be? schedules in the world

WWE Elimination Chamber will have an unusual schedule in this part of the continent due to the time change with Saudi Arabiato. For this reason, in this note we are going to tell you at what time this new WWE event will be broadcast in your country.

COUNTRY HOUR Peru Saturday 12 noon Mexico Saturday 11:00 a.m. Argentina Saturday 2:00 p.m. Ecuador Saturday 12 noon Colombia Saturday 12 noon chili Saturday 2:00 p.m. Uruguay Saturday 2:00 p.m. Venezuela Saturday 1:00 p.m. bolivia Saturday 1:00 p.m. U.S Saturday 12 noon (Eastern time) Spain Saturday 7:00 p.m.

What is the undercard of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event?

As in every WWE trip to the Middle East, the main figures of the company have been scheduled to compete in more than expected matches. Thus Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey will be the main protagonists of this exciting day.

Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ. styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory for the United States title.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to define the next challenger to the RAW title: Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki ASH vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Droudop vs. fighter to be confirmed.

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Goldberg for the Universal title.

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flari and Sonya Deville

Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the RAW Women’s Title

The Usos vs. The Vikings Raiders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss with Happy Corbin

What channels broadcast WWE Elimination Chamber 2022?

With the end of the Star Premium paid channels, For many WWE fans, it is a real question to know where they can see WWE special events now. Well, for now, let me tell you that the FOX Sports channels still broadcast RAW and SmackDown.

In this way, so far the only way to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 PPV will be the WWE Network and Peacok streaming service (only in the United States).

How to watch WWE Network live the Elimination Chamber 2022 event?

All WWE fans can enjoy LIVE the main WWE PPV with the WWE Network streaming service, where you will also find exclusive programming and the best video library of WWE, WCW and ECW.

WWE Network It costs $9.99 per month and with it you can see this WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

