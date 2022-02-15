How to choose the best supplements: wellness from a multifaceted approach

Consumers are increasingly incorporating supplements into their diets in order to improve health and wellness. According to the global survey in collaboration with the Council for Responsible Nutrition, consumers spend about $286 a year (more than Q2,000 annually) on vitamins, minerals and other dietary supplements. In fact, 24 percent of people take more than three different supplements a day.

How to know which supplements to consume or which are the best on the market? Interestingly, 30 percent of respondents report using the Internet and social media to learn about supplements, while 27 percent report consulting their doctors. Regardless of the source of consumer information, 77 percent of respondents would like to know more about the benefits of different dietary supplements.

Previously we discussed the supporting role that supplements can give us, as well as their safety and benefits. In this guide we will cover how to choose the best supplements to incorporate into your wellness plan.

What is the best supplement format?

Thanks to innovation and technology, consumers now have access to a wide variety of supplement formats such as capsules, mixes, gummies, chewables, functional drinks, among others.

It can be difficult to choose one among so many options, but ultimately it comes down to preference. These are the most common formats available on the market:

Tablets: Manufactured from the spraying of the active ingredients. They can leave a taste in the mouth since they are not coated.

Capsules: The ingredients in the capsules are contained under a protective shell. They can come in the form of pills with a coating that facilitates digestion and prevents the aftertaste, or in a two-part capsule that contains the ingredients.

Chewables: Some consumers prefer to chew supplements, so this may be a good alternative.

Gumdrops: Once only for children, they are now widely consumed by adults. They are attractive for their easy consumption and format, and some may have unique flavors.

Mixes: Mixes are preferred by many consumers because they are easy to take and can be combined with beverages or other liquids.

Functional beverages and liquid supplements: Liquid products contain additional nutrients and are a convenient alternative to other formats for active consumers. But you have to remember that once opened, its duration is reduced.

Technology and innovation have allowed us to develop new formats to meet the unique needs and preferences of consumers. In addition, they offer us variety and comfort to decide what works best for our schedule and lifestyle.

What is a multifaceted approach to wellness?

The average consumer may wonder why there are so many dietary supplement products available on the market: Shouldn’t we limit ourselves to taking just one multivitamin a day?

Nutritional needs vary from person to person based on age, gender, life stage, dietary restrictions, wellness goals, etc. It’s helpful to consider a multifaceted approach to wellness: targeted nutrition to support our organs, our sleep, and our mood, as they all contribute to our overall well-being.

Although you may be more familiar with vitamins and minerals, some dietary supplements offer functional benefits that we cannot get from our daily diet. Bacopa, for example, may support short-term memory and attention, but you’re unlikely to find it on your plate, as it’s an herb native to India.

Also, as we age, our bodies undergo physiological changes and the nutrients we get naturally from our diet may not be enough to support these changes. For example, CoQ10 is an antioxidant that is found in some foods and is also produced by the body, but its levels tend to decline as we age. If you’re not getting enough nutrients from the foods you eat, it might be time to take supplements.

For these reasons, there are numerous supplements to consider beyond the daily multivitamin, including probiotics, amino acids, phytonutrients, herbs, and botanicals. They are often referred to as specialized or targeted nutrition supplements because they target a particular wellness goal.

A list of specific nutrition supplements

Our survey with the Council for Responsible Nutrition revealed that consumers take supplements for a variety of reasons. Here are some of the goals they cited:

To boost general immunity (62%)

To improve general health and well-being (46%)

To improve digestive health (32%)

For skin, hair and beauty health (27%)

For brain health (24%)

To maintain energy and concentration (23%)

To promote sleep (20%)

What types of supplements specifically cater to these goals? Let’s dive into specific nutrition supplements.

immune support

According to a recent survey, 52 percent of consumers in the United States purchase nutrition products for immune support. Supplements in this category include zinc, certain vitamins, probiotics, Omega-3 fatty acids, and botanicals such as turmeric, Schizandra, elderberry, and Echinacea.

brain health

As we age, many consumers look to supplements to boost various functions, including memory. Bacopa is a plant that is used in traditional Indian medicine (Ayurveda) to support short-term memory and cognitive resilience as people age.

heart health

In addition to a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise, supplements also protect heart health. Some of these products are Omega-3, CoQ10, garlic and supplements that contain nitric oxide precursors.

digestive health

Probiotics, prebiotics and synbiotics contribute to the health of the intestine. Fiber aids digestion, provides a feeling of fullness to curb your appetite, and helps beneficial digestive bacteria thrive. Many of us do not follow the recommendations for daily fiber intake, so supplements are very helpful.

women’s health

Women have specific nutritional needs that can be remedied by adding supplements. Health experts often recommend that women include calcium in their diet for good bone health. Another nutrient that also needs reinforcement is vitamin D, ideal for bones. Another specialized supplement for premenopausal women is iron, essential for cell growth.

men’s health

Men also benefit from vitamin D and other products made from saw palmetto, a plant that benefits the prostate and urine.

Child’s Health

As many parents know, children don’t always get the right nutrition. Many parents supplement their diet with a nutrient-dense shake or multivitamin, such as choline, which supports normal neurological function, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D to support healthy growth and development of bones and teeth.

sleep and relaxation

Rest is an integral part of a healthy and active lifestyle. It rejuvenates your body and mind and regulates your mood. Many consumers drink herbal teas made from chamomile or other herbs such as jujube and passion fruit for better sleep and relaxation. Other people stimulate their sleep with supplements that contain melatonin.

Healthy Aging

Glucosamine is a naturally occurring compound in our body that decreases with age. Taking supplements can help support joint health. Similarly, lutein has been shown to be helpful for eye health and vision.

How to choose supplements and why price is not everything

Although we all love a good deal and look for the lowest price on many items, there are many factors to consider before investing in supplements that affect our well-being. Choosing wisely is essential because the quality of ingredients and manufacturing practices can vary.

Here are my tips for choosing the right supplements:

Narrow the field by choosing only products from reputable companies with a dedication to science, quality, and safety.

Look in the nutritional information for any ingredients that stand out to you, especially if you have particular sensitivities.

If you have allergies or dietary restrictions, look for third-party certifications, such as certified gluten-free.

Take the time to review a brand’s website and the level of scientific and medical experts they work with.

Check if the brand regularly invests in testing and improving its products. It may also be helpful to consult independent studies from credible institutions.

How to stay the course

As with many new regimens, you may not see benefits immediately when taking supplements. The results related to our well-being are not as easy to notice as they would be with products that promote weight loss or muscle gain.

As with anything else, be it diet or exercise, being consistent is key. Supplements are not a one-time deal; they must be incorporated into the daily routine and the well-being plan of a lifetime.

Fountain. Luigi Gratton, MD, MPH Vice President of Training