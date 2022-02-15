How much is Katy Perry’s outfit at Super Bowl LV worth?

Although there were many celebrities present at the 55th edition of the Super Bowl, Katy Perry was one of those who did not go unnoticed with her unique style.

With a brown draped strapless and a soccer ball-shaped bag, the 37-year-old singer set the trend again.

This time it was the Australian designer Alex Perry who was in charge of dressing the interpreter for the long-awaited event of the National Football League.

Although Katy has rarely chosen brown as the main color for her outfits, this time she proved once again that it’s all about style. The piece called “Huntley” highlighted the singer’s silhouette with small gathers made of elastic fabric and long gloves.

With an opening in the skirt part, the designer guaranteed the mobility and comfort of the elegant model valued at approximately 2,400 dollars.

As if that were not enough, the singer added a minaudière covered in crystals by the Hungarian-born American designer, Judith Leiber, which is around 4 thousand dollars.

The lavish piece has become a tradition for performers at the Super Bowl. Jennifer Lopez wore a similar model in shades of gold and white in 2020 when she took over the halftime show alongside Shakira.

As a complement, Tatiana Waterford – Perry’s stylist – added a pair of silver hoops and a toi et moi crystal ring that stood out on the gloves.

As for makeup, she chose earth tones for her eyes and touches of pink on her lips and cheekbones. However, the singer’s styling gave an even more fresh air with a wet look and swept back hairstyle.

Katy Perry at Super Bowl 49

In 2015, the interpreter of “Hot n Cold” took over the stage of the Stadium of the University of Phoenix in Glendale, Arizona with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot.

Katy Perry’s performance became the most viewed with 118.5 million viewers, followed by Lady Gaga with 117.5, Colplay with 115.5, Bruno Mars with 115.3 and Madonna with 114 million.

From the imposing exit to the stage on top of a mechanical lion, Katy’s presentation became unforgettable even for her, since after the end of the show the edition of the event was tattooed in Roman numerals as a memory of a great moment.

