How Cardi B and Offset met
Cardi B and Offset went through storms within their relationship, they were even on the verge of divorce. However, those turbulent times seem to be in the past since they recently welcomed their second baby who arrived to enlarge the family and fill her hearts.
Their love story began in 2017. Although not much is known about their first meeting, it is public knowledge that their romance was intense from the beginning and that by September 20, 2017 they were already husband and wife (they had a wedding). secret).
Apparently, the celebrities met at an “industry event” and since Offset saw her, he was very interested in Cardi B, according to the singer on social networks long ago when he recapped the night they met.
“He really wanted to talk to me,” he said. the rapper At the beginning of 2017 they became very close friends and before starting their romance they released the collaboration “Lick”. The first official public date they had was at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston. Five months later, the rapper proposed to her during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia.
Although they have Dominican roots, Cardi B is American. She was born in the Bronx of New York.
Despite the twists and turns, Cardi B and Offset managed to strengthen their love relationship and today they are together enjoying the arrival of their new baby, the little boy in the family.