his romance with JLo and why he no longer wants to be Batman

Although it was a box office flop and critically panned, Ben Affleck does not regret agreeing to work on “Gigli” because it allowed him to meet Jennifer Lopez. In a recent interview for Entertainment Weeklythe actor talked about the film, how he discovered his passion for directing and his relationship with JLo.

Matt Damonwho conducted the interview, asked the Oscar winner about some of the biggest moments in his career and the media flop he experienced with the 2003 Martin Brest-directed film “Gigli,” in which he co-starred with Lopez.

“What it taught me was how much everything around a movie dictates the way people see it. And the studio at the time, because they had started having this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who was selling a lot of magazines and seemed to generate a lot of hype, unsurprisingly, they just latched on to, ‘They want a romantic comedy,'” he said. actor.

The “Argo” director noted that “Gigli” was not his worst film flop: “I’ve had five movies that have lost more money than Gigli,” he said. “It’s just that it became a story in itself. The funny name, the romance with Jennifer Lopez, and the overexposure of that, it was kind of the perfect storm.”, The interpreter, 49, reflected on how their relationship at the time affected the performance of the film.

“I have never found any virtue in fame. I probably saved myself a couple of traffic tickets. I’ve gotten restaurant reservations. One of the things that time has shown me is that it is those moments of crisis or pain that are strong enough to make you say ‘I have to do something different’. I have definitely learned more from failure than from success.”, he asserted.

The interpreter affirmed that this film generated many negative feelings in people about him and that it was “very sad and hard”, however, he acknowledged that if “Gigli” had not been so badly received, he probably would not have decided to become a director of movie theater.

“I really had no choice but to direct movies, which turned out to be the true love of my professional life. So in that way it was a giftAffleck said. “And I was able to meet Jennifer, the relationship that has been really significant in my life”, he added.

Affleck and Lopez, 52, began dating during the filming of “Gigli.” They got engaged in November 2002, but broke up two years later. They resumed their romance in April 2021 after almost two decades apart. In September of last year they made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

The couple of the moment is very united and spends a lot of time with the family. Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner: Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel, 9. On the other hand, JLo has twins Max and Emme, 13, with her ex-husband Mark Anthony.

Affleck also counted the requirements he had to meet to get his role in “Armageddon” 1998 alongside Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton and Liv Tyler. “I was a bit naive about the opinions that people formed about me,” admitted the actor.

“They made me get my teeth fixed, exercise and be sexy. Being sexy, how do I do that?”, recalled the Boston actor about his experience working with renowned director Michael Bay and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. “Going to the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, it turned out to be a long version of one of those male calendars, in a garage, lugging a tire, a little oiled up.”

Affleck revealed when Bay told him they were going to put footage of him “all oiled up” in the trailer to sell tickets. “It’s funny because that’s the only movie of mine that my kids have seen and they’ll admit they liked it, even though they relentlessly tease me.”

“Armageddon” collection $553 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of 1998.

On the other hand, the actor highlighted that Damon would have been a key figure in Affleck’s decision to step aside from the role of Batman. The actor himself recognized the influence of his inseparable friend and partner.

“I had a really bad experience on ‘Justice League,’ for a lot of different reasons,” Affleck acknowledged in conversation with Damon. “Without blaming anyone, many things happened. I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really bad things happened, horrible things. But, that’s when I thought: I’m not going to do that anymore.”.

“I actually talked to you about it and you were a major influence on that decision,” he added. “I want to do the things that bring me joy. Then we did ‘The Last Duel’ and I had fun every day. I wasn’t the star, I wasn’t nice. I was a villain. It was wonderful”.

Days ago, Affleck had already said that the difficult production process of the film version of “The Justice League” was key in his decision to change the course of his career and focus on projects that truly passionate him.

Affleck will return to the role of Batman one last time in “The Flash.” film directed by Andy Muschietti, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest film events of 2022. If there are no last changes, its premiere will take place on November 4.

Last week, the drama “The Tender Bar” came to Amazon Prime Video, directed by George Clooney and with Affleck giving one of his most acclaimed performances to date. On the future of the Hollywood film industry and the fact that his latest film, “The Last Duel”, was a flop in theaters but is doing very well on the Disney+ platform, Affleck offered his opinion on the matter. .

“I think theatrical movies are going to get more expensive. They will be mainly for young audiences. There will be about 40 movies a year in theaters, probably all franchises, sequels and animated movies.”, predicted the actor.

On “The Last Duel”, Affleck admitted that he was affected by the poor reception of the film from Ridley Scott box office. “I made bad movies that didn’t work and I didn’t blink an eye. He knew why people didn’t want to see them: they weren’t good. But with ‘The Last Duel,’ I liked what we did, so I didn’t get it.” he claimed. “Seeing how well streaming is going, I’ve realized that’s what it was. That’s where the public is.”