Higher prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in medical students on the Island

Irritable bowel syndrome is a problem that affects the large intestine.

A higher prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) among medical students in Puerto Rico is concluded in a recent study published by the Gastroenterology Division of the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus.

This is the first cross-sectional investigation that describes the prevalence of IBS among medical students on the Island and also exposes the risk factors that could be influencing this condition, characterized by chronic abdominal pain and altered intestinal activity.

Among the results, it stands out that some 314 students -from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine- were included for the analysis and the average age was 24 years. 48.1% were women and the prevalence of IBS was 36.3%.

Among IBS subjects, 78 (24.8%) were classified as having mixed IBS. Family history of IBS and psychological stress were significantly associated with IBS, while cigarette smoking was protective for IBS.

IBS is a gastrointestinal (GI) disorder in which symptoms are due to dysfunction of the intestine, not a structural problem as is the case with cancer.

Although treatable, it is a chronic disorder characterized by recurrent abdominal discomfort or pain (symptoms that come and go over time) associated with an altered bowel habit, either constipation, diarrhea, or both.

Doctors generally classify IBS based on the symptoms a patient experiences, including constipation (abdominal discomfort or pain, bloating, and constipation), IBS with diarrhea (abdominal discomfort or pain, urgency, and diarrhea), or IBS with mixed symptoms ( constipation and diarrhea).

“This is the first study that describes the prevalence of IBS in medical students in Puerto Rico. A higher prevalence of IBS was found compared to that reported for medical students in other countries. Additional studies are needed to estimate the impact of IBS on the quality of life and academic performance of medical students”, concludes the research.

