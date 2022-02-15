Google explains how the desktop redesign works, so you can activate it in Mexico

Gmail has started rolling out its new web design. At the end of last month Google talked about the integrated view redesign, which “makes it easier to move between applications”, since it puts Gmail, Chat and Meet in a unified location on desktop, for easier and faster access.

At first the new design came only to users of the suite room enterprise Workspace, but now Google has announced that Gmail’s web redesign has begun to reach traditional usersthat is those with personal accounts.

How to activate the new Gmail web design

In addition to the rollout announcement, Google has also explained how to activate the new gmail web design following a few simple steps:

Press the icon Setting in the upper right corner of the Gmail web home page





A menu will be displayed, in the “Quick settings” section select Try the new Gmail view

reload the page

It’s important to note that to activate the new view of Gmail, users will need to have Chat enabled in Gmail.

In my case, I still don’t see the new integrated view activated in my account, so I can’t activate the Gmail redesign. However, Google explains that it is a rolling deployment, so some users will take longer than others to see the redesign.

Finally, Google also explained how the new gmail desktop design works:





The unified view of Gmail has a new collapsible side panel from which you can access the different apps and their contents, be it emails, messages, etc. A new “bubble” of new notifications is also integrated, from which you can quickly respond to new messages, or access them in a new window.

Again, this new skin is a rolling update, so even if you don’t see it live on your accounts yet, it’s sure to be live soon.

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash