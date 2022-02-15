Goodbye, cowboy: Free Fire and other applications were banned in this country

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

free fire, Garena’s successful Battle Royale, remains one of the most popular mobile video games today. Sadly, this week it received a ban in one of its biggest markets, meaning thousands of users will no longer be able to download or play it.

On Saturday, February 12, the Battle Royale disappeared from the App Store and Google Play Store in India. It was not until the beginning of this week that it was confirmed that his absence is the result of a recent ban by the government of the Asian country. According to reports, 53 other apps also received a ban.

Free Fire was removed from digital portals in India along with other games and applications such as Onmyoji Arena, Onmyoji Chess, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade, Stick Fight: The Game Mobileand so on.

Why did the Indian government ban Free Fire?

According to a media report INA, the Indian government issued the ban against the 54 apps on the list because they allegedly posed “a threat to national security.” The text also notes that the banned apps come from China.

That last point is definitely weird. We must remember that free fire is published by Garena, a company from Singapore. On the other hand, Sea Limited, the parent company, is based in the same country and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Faced with this situation, Garena told the portal dot esports that he is aware that the mobile game is not available in digital stores in India and that it is currently not working for some users within the country. Although he did not reveal concrete actions, he assured that he is already working to address this situation and took the opportunity to apologize to the players.

Indian esports organization reacts to Free Fire ban

According to data from TechCrunchmore than 40 million of the 75 million monthly active users of free fire they reside in India. Naturally, its ban in the Asian country could have great effects on the general landscape of esports.

Despite the latter, Lokesh Suji, director of the Indian Esports Federation and vice president of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), told the portal Esports Insider that these actions by the government “will diversify the video game industry” and “encourage local developers to select games based on the spirit and culture of India”.

“We fully support this and will fully support any such decision our government makes when it comes to safeguarding national integrity and security.”

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

free fire It is available for iOS and Android devices. Follow this link to read more related news.

