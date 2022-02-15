Global stocks fall on fears of a Russian invasion

World stocks fall for this reason 1:10

New Delhi (CNN Business) — European and Asian stocks fell on Monday after the United States warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen as soon as this week.

When markets opened in Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.9%, while Germany’s DAX 30 and France’s CAC 40 tumbled 3.1% and 3.2%, respectively.

Investors in Asia were similarly nervous as Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.2%, while South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.6% at the end of trading.

Chinese markets also suffered losses, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index falling 1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.4%.

US futures were also pointing lower, with Nasdaq futures, S&P 500 futures and Dow futures down 0.8%, 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.



Brent crude futures were trading at $94.22 a barrel, after starting the year at $78.11, as concerns mounted that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could disrupt energy supplies. European prices for natural gas and electricity soared.

This weekend, US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin during a call that the US and its allies will respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs” on Russia in the event of an invasion. .

Russia has more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, with thousands added this week, according to a US administration official.