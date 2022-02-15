Frankie Grande Denies Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, and Pete Davidson Rumors of IG Rant’s Kanye West

The name of Pete Davidson has been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth non-stop The past few weeks, the Among the many rumors circulating about a father of four about the 28-year-old It was one in particular that did not sit well with the fans regarding the comedian’s past relationship with them. Ariana Grande.

In a post that has since been removed from his feed, Yi claimed that “[Davidson] It is said that he sent intimate photos with Ariana to Mac MillerY [as] A way to end the rapper’s hopes of rekindling the relationship with her. Ariana found out about this from Mac’s relatives and ended the relationship.”

“No comment ,” Yeezus The rapper commented on the screenshot, which drew a lot of attention from people who shared that they didn’t feel comfortable including the late rapper Donald Trump in their ongoing divorce drama.

Thanks for a new report. TMZWe now know that Yi’s claims are probably not true, according to Ariana’s brother Frankie, anyway. The publication caught up with the artist at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles, where she was asked about her thoughts on Ye’s weird IG.

Frankie shared that he’s “never heard that was true,” taking the matter in chalk for Yeezy The designer “looks forward to the thrill of fate now that Pete is dating Kim.” Despite the “bad” rumors, Frankie chose to hit the road, telling the camera that he wishes everyone “nothing but the best.”

Previous Eldest brother The contestant added that he “won’t spread rumors about someone or get involved in someone else’s business,” and that he “hopes people like Kanye will follow.” [but] franky also said TMZ That “anyone, gay or straight, would want to date Kim.”

