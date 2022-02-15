Fortnite Patch 19.30: changes and news

The patch 19.30 from Fortnite arrived at the game on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and brought with him numerous changes Y news. This is the fourth patch of the season. Below we tell you what are the most important improvements of this new content update of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

Fortnite: 19.30 Patch Notes

For some time, Epic Games does not publish patch notes as such; instead, we have to access their Trello, where they post what issues they know are in the game currently, and which ones will be fixed with each patch:

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Battle Royale mode

An unknown bug causes tents to only have two weapon and item storage slots instead of the three they should. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

The quest “get kills with an assault rifle” is listed as completed in the Season Quests section, and is not deleted. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Eliminating players who had a Spider-Man Web Shooter in their inventory drops it at full charges, when it shouldn’t. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

Changes and fixes in Fortnite Save the World mode

An unknown bug is causing the Expeditions menu to not appear for some players even though they have reached the point in the story where it is unlocked. It is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Changes and fixes in the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions of Fortnite

An unknown bug causes double clicking on the “build structure” button to fail to build the structure. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

The crouch/glide button is missing on screen while hang gliding on mobile. This is expected to be fixed in this patch.

New cosmetic items added with Fortnite patch 19.30

Fortnite patch 19.30 has brought with it new cosmetic objects in form of skins, backpacks, spikes, Delta wingsand much more.

New Weapons and Items in Fortnite Patch 19.30

Fortnite patch 19.30 has brought with it new weapons and items to the game.

What changes are there on the map with Fortnite patch 19.30?

Fortnite patch 19.30 has brought with it the following map changes.

New missions added with Fortnite patch 19.30

Fortnite patch 19.30 has brought with it new missions to the game file system.

