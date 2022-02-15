In recent weeks, AEW news has focused on analyzing the past, present and future of one of the most relevant wrestling companies that has emerged just three years ago. The way in which Tony Khan has wanted to put a large part of his heritage for the fans of the industry.

Former WWE fighter signs for AEW

So much so, that Khan pays close attention to the market in order to make the best possible market for fighters. A roster so high that it has filled social networks with criticism but that allows AEW to have a mattress to be able to develop different stories with the fighters.

So there was only one possible explanation. A project that already has shape and that has moved to a smaller channel such as TBS but that allows Dynamite to maintain the best audience data possible to attract more advertising companies.

The last AEW Dynamite program we saw how AQA had an interesting fight within the AEW division itself, generating expectation. A fighter with a long journey within the independents and who signed for WWE a few years ago debuting under the name of Zayda Raimier.

A fighter who got her first victory against Toni Storm and who was part of a tag team with Gigi Dollin to face The Way (Indi Hartweell and Candice LeRae). After this rivalry it was not used again due to very serious personal problems that did not allow it to continue.

Several episodes generated by a depression kept her out of action and the fighter asked her to leave the company a few months ago. It was granted with her release in November 2021. After this, no more was heard from her. As it has been known, before debuting in wrestling she was trained by the WWE Hall of Fame member Booker T.

