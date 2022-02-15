Forética addresses the business contribution to the health and well-being of stakeholders (Environment-Employees) :: CSR Commitment

02/15/2022 08:13:14 The Health and Sustainability Action Group, led by Forética and made up of 17 large companies -led by Chiesi, Grupo ASISA, Microsoft and Quirónsalud-, addresses the contribution of companies to the health of their stakeholders from a dual approach: analyzing, on the one hand, the challenges facing the physical and mental health of employees (scope 1) and, on the other, the impact of products and services on the health of its consumers and customers (scope 2).

Mental health problems are the second cause of sick leave -temporary and permanent- in Europe, only behind muscle and joint diseases. According to the Report on the Mental Health Strategy of the National Health System published in 2021, they affect 22% of workers. In this context, according to ‘IBEX 35 Observatory. Health, Wellbeing and Sustainability in IBEX 35 companies’ prepared by Forética in 2021, 36% of the IBEX 35 companies had some specific mental health program for employees.

The current situation seems to indicate that organizations are betting more and more on the development of strategic programs in this field, with a quantifiable impact: investing in the mental health of employees has an economic return for organizations of 4.25 dollars for every dollar invested , according to McKinsey. On the other hand, companies are aware of the importance of considering the health factor in their products and services, incorporating this approach in an increasingly integrated way.

Germán Granda, General Director of Forética, states: “The impact of companies on the health of their employees, specifically on issues related to mental health, is a topical issue in the face of the impacts of the crisis caused by the pandemic and the growing demand by workers. towards companies, which place the employee experience as an increasingly strategic element. Likewise, the importance of contributing to the health of consumers and customers through a range of products and services that promote healthy lifestyle habits and generate a positive impact on their health is becoming more and more important.

Thus, know the ‘health footprint’ of organizations From this dual perspective – internal and external -, the central theme of the Forética Health and Sustainability Action Group in its current edition, it is a key opportunity to contribute to a holistic view of health from the angle of business sustainability”.

The ‘Health and Sustainability Action Group’led by Chiesi, Grupo ASISA, Microsoft and Quirónsalud, also has a group of participating companies: Alsea, Grupo Antolín, ENAIRE, FCC, GSK, Ibercaja, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, Lilly, Mahou San Miguel, Mapfre, Navantia, Sanitas and Santander.

The business meeting organized by Forética within the framework of the Action Group, has had the intervention of Vincent Siegerink, Analyst of the Center for Well-being, Inclusion, Sustainability and Equal Opportunities (WISE) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)who has addressed the organization’s latest work regarding the non-financial performance of companies and their contribution to well-being from a holistic approach.

This vision has been complemented with the experience of the leading companies of the Action Group, with the participation of Luisa Izquierdo, Director of Human Resources for Spain and Portugal at microsoft; Jens Muñoz, Public Affairs & Sustainability Officer of Chiesi; Amalia Aguilar, Communications Director of ASISA Group; and Jorge Cabrera, Corporate Director of Prevention of Occupational Risks of Quironsalud.

About the Health and Sustainability Action Group

The Action Group is the business meeting point for leadership, knowledge and dialogue to value health and well-being as a fundamental axis of company sustainability.

The Group worked in its second edition the link between climate change and human health, identifying four levers to guide companies towards a more integrated action of these two aspects as part of their sustainability strategy, as highlighted in the report ‘Health and Well-being 2030: Integration in business strategy. Climate change and health. The new frontier of sustainability’.

In addition, during its second year of action, the Group published the ‘IBEX 35 Observatory. Health, Well-being and Sustainability in IBEX 35 companies’, which analyzes To what extent do IBEX 35 companies contribute to health and well-being? based on the information published in the annual reports or reports corresponding to its financial year 2020.

During the first year of work, the Group focused on analyzing the business case for health and sustainability in order to identify a roadmap for the integration of SDG 3 into the organization’s strategy.