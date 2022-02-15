FIFA orders that Brazil vs. Argentina of the Conmebol Qualifier be repeated

The Disciplinary Commission of the FIFA shared a statement in which it is revealed that Brazil and Argentina will once again play the duel corresponding to the Conmebol World Cup qualifier.

According to the statement, both teams will play the match for the month of June and on a neutral court, In addition, the document reveals that two Argentine soccer players a couple of games will be suspended.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee concluded that the abandonment of the match was due to various shortcomings of the parties involved with respect to their corresponding responsibilities and/or obligations in relation to the match,” the FIFA statement read.

It was also announced that both the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) and the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA)they must pay a fine which is around five million pesos.

For its part, Claudio Fabian Tapiapresident of the AFA, used his social networks to point out that will appeal the decision made by FIFA regarding the qualifying match.











As President of AFA, I promise to make all the necessary efforts, and to appeal FIFA’s decision regarding the qualifying match with Brazil. Our priority is always the Argentine National Team,” the manager wrote.

Why was the match between Brazil and Argentina in 2021 suspended?

Last September 5 the qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina was canceledafter four Argentine soccer players violated health protocols in Brazil due to the presence of Covid-19.

Currently Brazil and Argentina lead the Conmebol qualifiers heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup with 39 and 35 points respectively.