Family lawyers organize open welfare workshop in the legal profession

The Young Lawyers Commission of the Chilean Bar Association together with the International Association of Family Law Jurists (AIJUDEFA) Grupo Recrea and Mindfulness in Law Society (MILS) LatAm section, will carry out the workshop “How lawyers take care of our mental health?”, in which coaching, meditation and emotional management tools will be delivered, among others, taking charge of a problem that has already been addressed in numerous countries and Law Schools.

The event will feature Ana Luz del Río, a member of the Association’s young lawyers commission, and panelists will be Nicoletta Pranzini, executive director of Grupo Recrea Chile, and Ingrid Benninghoff, president of the MILS Latam section.

The moderation of the workshop will be in charge of Luis Tolentino, president of the commission of young lawyers of the Aijudefa.

The activity will take place on Tuesday, February 15 at 4:00 p.m. Chile —8:00 p.m. in Spain—, on the Idealex.press YouTube channel.

