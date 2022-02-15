F1 changes scoring rules for incomplete races

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has proposed a change in the scoring of the careers that do not end, consisting of not granting points unless the leader has completed a minimum of two laps without the presence of the safety car or a virtual safety car.

The initiative, which will become official after its approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Counciloccurs as a result of what happened at the Belgian GP in August 2021, in heavy rain at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The race, after several delays, began with the cars giving laps behind the safety car. The stewards stopped it, waiting for it to clear but after a long wait without the rain abating, the management gave the order to complete two laps behind the safety car so that it could be considered officially disputed, in order to award the points.

The decision made the Dutchman Max Verstappen was declared winner and the top 10 received half the points, in the shortest race in Formula One history.

According to the proposal of the FIAonly the top five they receive points if they complete between two laps and less than 25 percent of the intended race distance.

If the leader of the race has completed between 25 per cent and 50 per cent of the distance, the top nine will receive points, while if the leader has completed between 50 per cent and 75 per cent of the intended distance, the top 10 will receive points.

If the leader has completed more of two laps but less than 25 percent of the planned distance, the top five finishers will receive points as follows: six for first, four for second, three for third, two for fourth and one for fifth.

If the leader has completed more than 25 percent but less than 50 percent of the distance, the first will receive 13 points, the second 10, the third 8, the fourth 6, the fifth 5, the sixth 4, the seventh 3, the eighth 2, and the ninth 1.

If he Leader has completed at least 50 per cent but less than 75 per cent of the distance, the first will receive 19 points, the second 14, the third 12, the fourth 9, the fifth 8, the sixth 6, the seventh 5, the eighth 3, the ninth 2 and the tenth 1 point.

With information from EFE