Exatlón México: Will there be or not REINFORCEMENTS in All Stars and when would they enter?

The exathlon Mexico has new rules, the question is whetherWill there be reinforcements in the All Star or not and when would they enter? This season was not like the previous ones since in the fifth season, the production sent and sent new athletes with a goal.

In the last edition of exathlon Mexicothe production sent luxurious reinforcements at the beginning so that the competition would be even, since in that season the Guardians suffered a lot from the siege of Conquerors, so they were helped by those from Ajusco.

For this one exathlon All Star, There is uncertainty as to whether or not there will be reinforcements or not, which could be very beneficial for the Blues, since they have lost two of their own, Marysol Cortés and Ernesto Cázares.

Will the reinforcements arrive at the Exatlón México All Star?

Users and followers of Exathlon Mexico All Starhave wondered whether or not the reinforcements will arrivethe answer is no.

This is because as it is a special edition, the all-star It does not contemplate that more athletes be integrated, in addition to the fact that another reality show is already scheduled in the production, Survivor Mexico.

The fact that there is already another program scheduled is an important factor for the Exathlon Mexico All Star do not contemplate any type of reinforcement or reinforcements that are incorporated into the program.

The only way in which the arrival of a luxury reinforcement could be given would be if an athlete leaves due to injury or due to some kind of family or personal problems. So yes, an athlete could be brought in to reinforce the team that loses for extra reasons that warrant his departure.

According to the spoilers, apparently Mati and Heliud would be the members who are in danger of leaving due to their injuries, Terminator due to the blow he suffered to his knee last week and Pulido for the same reason as Javi, who could suffer an accident during the Exathlon All Star.

The reinforcements that could arrive in the event that Javi, Heliud and Mati leave the program due to injury are Paulina Martínez and Tony for the Red team, while for the Blue team, the name that sounds like a possibility is in doubt, since that all the previous participants, are in personal projector.

Perhaps the athlete who could reach the Exathlon Mexico All Star it would be Yussef, Ramiro or even Loco Arreola himself; In an extreme case, you could see the return of Macky González, who left on the doctor’s recommendation and Doris arrived in his place.

So far the arrival of the reinforcements is not planned, since this season has limited time to give Survivor a chance Mexico.

