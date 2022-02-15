Exatlón México: Which team takes the strength today in the All Stars?

The Exatlón México All Stars begins with its third week of transmissions, after saying goodbye to two blue athletes in the last elimination Sundays, casualties that will give them a great disadvantage against some red athletes who have gone from less to more and recovered the strength they many fans wanted to see the potential that each name usually shows. That is why they now have La Fortaleza, which they are going to defend this Monday, February 14.

The reality show has not yet given those levels of rating that many expected, due to the level of the athletes who now participate and who have so far been classified as the best of the best in the history of the competition, however, there are things that They still do not convince the fans, who will still be ready to see the development of the duel for said privilege.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker