Exatlón México: Which team takes the strength today in the All Stars?

The Exatlón México All Stars begins with its third week of transmissions, after saying goodbye to two blue athletes in the last elimination Sundays, casualties that will give them a great disadvantage against some red athletes who have gone from less to more and recovered the strength they many fans wanted to see the potential that each name usually shows. That is why they now have La Fortaleza, which they are going to defend this Monday, February 14.

The reality show has not yet given those levels of rating that many expected, due to the level of the athletes who now participate and who have so far been classified as the best of the best in the history of the competition, however, there are things that They still do not convince the fans, who will still be ready to see the development of the duel for said privilege.

Related news

Who wins La Fortaleza this Monday, February 14 at Exatlón México All Stars?

After the departure of Ernesto Cázares, the blue team will be reduced because they are two elements and those who said goodbye to their ranks, however, in the next few days there will be temporary casualties on the red side, as injuries will affect them in the following competitions This week.

But during the defense of La Fortaleza, the reds will be successful, because they will not allow the blues to take away this privilege, which will be accompanied by one more prize, which is probably a video call with their relatives, although nothing is confirmed. Meanwhile, the blues, who will again lose the opportunity to return to La Fortaleza, will have to be in La Cabaña and will also have to do extra work in the Abandoned House.

This Monday, in addition, Aristeo Cázares will be seen wanting to avenge the elimination of his brother Ernesto with all the potential he can show to become All Stars champion, while Mati Álvarez criticizes Koke Guerrero for not wanting to go out and compete in recent competitions, which surprises him when it comes to the current champion of the past fifth season.